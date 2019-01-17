Turkey deports Dutch journalist over 'security-related concerns' - paper

AMSTERDAM: Turkey deported a journalist for the largest Dutch daily financial paper on Thursday, Het Financieele Dagblad, citing unspecified 'security-related concerns', the paper said.

Ans Boersma, 31, had been visiting an immigration office to extend her visa on Wednesday when she was detained, the paper said.

Editor-In-Chief Jan Bonjer called her deportation a "flagrant violation of press freedom."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)