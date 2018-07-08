Turkey dismisses more than 18,000 personnel ahead of expected lifting of emergency rule

ANKARA: Turkey issued a decree on Sunday dismissing more than 18,000 civil servants, half of which were from the police force, ahead of this month's expected lifting of a two-year-old state of emergency imposed after an attempted coup in July 2016.

The decree follows President Tayyip Erdogan's victory in last month's presidential election and comes before he swears his oath on Monday, inaugurating a powerful executive presidency.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay)