Turkey doesn't see positive steps with EU while Austria has presidency - minister

Turkey does not believe positive steps will be taken with the European Union while Austria holds the presidency of the bloc this year, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, reflecting the tensions between Ankara and Vienna.

ANKARA: Turkey does not believe positive steps will be taken with the European Union while Austria holds the presidency of the bloc this year, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, reflecting the tensions between Ankara and Vienna.

Cavusoglu also told broadcaster NTV that he does not expect positive steps on opening new chapters for Turkey's EU accession bid, but will discuss visa liberalisation with EU officials.

Advertisement

Austria will take over the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union in July, giving it an important say in setting the agenda at the many meetings between member states. It has said it plans to use its presidency to shift toward preventing further waves of migrant arrivals.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)