Dozens pulled from rubble as Turkey quake toll hits 35

ELAZIG, Turkey: Rescue teams working through the night pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, Turkey's disaster authority said on Sunday (Jan 26), as the death toll from a powerful earthquake in the country's east rose to 35.

Rescuers operating in sub-zero temperatures used drills, mechanical diggers and their bare hands to continue the search for survivors at three sites in Elazig province, where the magnitude-6.8 quake struck on Friday evening.



It killed 31 people there and four in the neighbouring province of Malatya, and was followed by more than 700 aftershocks, Disaster and Emergency Authority AFAD said on Sunday. More than 1,600 sustained injuries.

Broadcast footage showed a 35-year-old woman and her infant daughter emerging from rubble in the Mustafa Pasa district of Elazig, around 550km east of the capital Ankara.

Rescuers who heard their screams took several hours to reach them in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Celsius, state media said. The woman's husband was among those who died.

Rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

AFAD said search and rescue operations were still underway at three different sites in Elazig.

Other provinces sent thousands of emergency workers to support rescue efforts, which were also supplemented by hundreds of volunteers, officials said. Tents, beds and blankets were provided to shelter those displaced by the quake.

AFAD urged residents not to return to damaged buildings because of the potential risk of collapse. It said officials had identified 645 heavily damaged and 76 collapsed buildings in the two provinces.



AFTERSHOCKS



An aftershock with a 5.1-magnitude on Saturday night heightened residents' fears, with thousands rushing into the streets, shouting "earthquake, earthquake!"



"Our building is old and there are small cracks. God knows if it will survive in the event of another earthquake. We'll stay here all night," Kasapoglu says.

"Our psychology has taken a hit. Earlier, my son ran out of the house shouting when a jacket fell off the coat rack.

"When I am at home, I watch the chandelier every minute to see if it does not swing," she adds.

Further away, leaning against a wall opposite the building where they live, Abdi Guney and his family wait.

"Every time it shakes, you get scared. We're forced to rush outside. Earlier, I was doing my ablutions before prayer and suddenly the building started shaking," Guney says.

"We were forced to go outside. Like last night, we were already here," he adds, while his neighbours bring him and his family something to eat.

Many residents preferred to spend another night outside despite the cold AFP/BULENT KILIC

According to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, over 15,000 people are being accommodated in gymnasiums and in schools, while more than 5,000 tents have been set up in the city to house residents.

But "the gyms are full and there are no more tents", Guney laments. "So we have to wait here."

President Tayyip Erdogan said steel-framed houses would be rapidly built in the region to provide housing for displaced residents. Speaking on Saturday during a visit to Elazig and Malatya, he called the quake a test for Turkey.



The country has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6-magnitude quake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul.

In 2011 a quake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.

"FATE"

Across Elazig city, home to around 350,000 people, owners of restaurants, hotels and even wedding salons opened their doors to accommodate anyone who wants to spend the night there. Now is the time for solidarity.

But many prefer to leave Elazig.

Many preferred to leave Elazig AFP/BULENT KILIC

Fatih, a hunched man with a thick moustache, puts his daughter in the backseat of his car while his wife hurriedly throws bags in the trunk.

Where are they going? "To the village," he says, pointing to somewhere in the distance. "My parents live there, it will be better there."

Between those who prefer to sleep outside and those who decide to leave, few lights come on after dark. Some districts take on the appearance of a ghost town.

Murat, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, is the only resident in his five-storey building who opted to stay.

"One can't run away from fate," he says, putting out a cigarette on the floor.

Among the residents who prefer to try nonetheless, some were especially well-prepared.

Drawing a lesson from earthquakes that regularly strike the Elazig region, Ismail Karacan and his wife built a prefabricated building five years ago in the middle of an orchard they own on the outskirts of the city.

Such a building has light walls and roof which means that individuals inside would not be seriously hurt if it collapsed.

"I think we'll stay there at least a week," he says.

