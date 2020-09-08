Turkish, Greek military talks at NATO postponed to Sep 10: Sources
ANKARA: Talks between Turkish and Greek officials at NATO headquarters on how to avoid military escalation in the eastern Mediterranean have been postponed by two days to Sep 10, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said on Tuesday (Sep 8).
The sources said the delay was requested by the alliance's military committee.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that the two NATO member had agreed to talks to avoid accidents amid an escalating dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and rival claims to potential energy reserves in the Mediterranean.