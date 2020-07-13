Turkey says will inform UNESCO about Hagia Sophia moves

ISTANBUL: Turkey will inform the United Nation's cultural body UNESCO about steps being taken regarding Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday (Jul 13), after Ankara converted the museum back into a mosque.

On Friday, a Turkish court ruled that the sixth-century building's conversion to a museum was unlawful and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that it is now a mosque. Cavusoglu was speaking in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

UNESCO said on Friday it would review the status of the monument as a World Heritage Site following Erdogan's announcement.

Hagia Sophia was a Byzantine church for nine centuries before the Ottomans converted it to a mosque.

Transforming the Hagia Sophia into a museum was a key reform of the post-Ottoman Turkish authorities under the modern republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Calls for it to serve again as a mosque had raised anger among Christians and tensions between historic foes and uneasy North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies Turkey and Greece.