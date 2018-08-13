Turkey has done enough to repair ties with US - foreign minister

Turkey has done enough to repair its ties with the United States, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that Washington had acted contrary to their alliance regarding fundamental security issues.

ISTANBUL: Turkey has done enough to repair its ties with the United States, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that Washington had acted contrary to their alliance regarding fundamental security issues.

Cavusoglu made the comments during a speech to ambassadors in Ankara. He also said the United States should learn that it will not achieve any results by threatening Turkey.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)