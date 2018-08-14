Turkey hopes to find solution on Syria's Idlib with Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he hoped to find a solution over Syria's Idlib region during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he hoped to find a solution over Syria's Idlib region during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Cavusoglu made the comment during a joint news conference in Ankara.

The Idlib region in northern Syria is the largest remaining Syrian rebel-held enclave. President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Moscow, has said his forces will recapture the region where Turkey has set up a dozen military observation posts.

