Turkey hopes to find solution on Syria's Idlib with Russia

World

Turkey hopes to find solution on Syria's Idlib with Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he hoped to find a solution over Syria's Idlib region during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Turkey&apos;s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference during a visit in the Tu
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 24,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Bookmark

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he hoped to find a solution over Syria's Idlib region during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Cavusoglu made the comment during a joint news conference in Ankara.

The Idlib region in northern Syria is the largest remaining Syrian rebel-held enclave. President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Moscow, has said his forces will recapture the region where Turkey has set up a dozen military observation posts.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark