Turkey logs 22,216 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-December

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ISTANBUL: Turkey recorded 22,216 new coronavirus cases in a period of 24 hours, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed on Monday (Mar 22), as cases continue to rise after coronavirus-control measures were eased earlier this month.

The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,035,338, data also showed, while the death toll rose by 117 to 30,178.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daily cases have roughly doubled since the beginning of March, when Turkey eased restrictions against the pandemic.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram