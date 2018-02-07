Turkey minister to visit Iran on Wednesday to discuss Syria - Erdogan spokesman

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Iran later on Wednesday to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said.

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Iran later on Wednesday to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said.

In a news conference in Ankara, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey's military operation in Syria will be discussed during the visit.

Earlier this week, Iran urged Turkey to stop its military offensive in Syria, saying the operation in the northern Afrin region breached Syrian sovereignty and would increase tension in the war-damaged country.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)