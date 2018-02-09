Turkey orders arrest of pro-Kurdish party leader - agency

Turkey has ordered the arrest of 17 people including pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-leader Serpil Kemalbay over their opposition to Turkey's military operation in Syria, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

The HDP, parliament's second largest opposition party, is scheduled to hold its annual congress in Ankara on Sunday. Its other co-leader Selahattin Demirtas is in jail over alleged links to Kurdish militants.

