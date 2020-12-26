Turkey requires negative PCR tests for all incoming passengers

People wear protective face masks in light of the coronavirus, at Istanbul Airport
People wear protective face masks in light of the coronavirus, at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, Mar 13, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Florion Goga)

ANKARA: Turkey's health minister said on Friday that as of next Monday all passengers coming into the country will have to provide proof of negative tests for coronavirus carried out within 72 hours of their arrival.

Passengers who fail to provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result will not be allowed to board planes to Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca also said passengers flying in from Britain, South Africa and Denmark will be subject to quarantine upon arrival, in addition to a negative test result at the time of departure.

Source: Reuters

