Turkey requires negative PCR tests for all incoming passengers

ANKARA: Turkey's health minister said on Friday that as of next Monday all passengers coming into the country will have to provide proof of negative tests for coronavirus carried out within 72 hours of their arrival.

Passengers who fail to provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result will not be allowed to board planes to Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca also said passengers flying in from Britain, South Africa and Denmark will be subject to quarantine upon arrival, in addition to a negative test result at the time of departure.



