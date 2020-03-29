Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 108, with 1,704 new cases

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Health Minister Koca speaks during a news conference in Ankara
FILE PHOTO: Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cagla Durak

ANKARA: Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by 16 to 108 on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,704 to 7,402, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He added on Twitter that 7,641 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 55,464 since the outbreak begun.

Source: Reuters

