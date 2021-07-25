Turkey's COVID-19 cases climb to 12,381, highest since mid-May

ISTANBUL: Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 12,381 on Saturday (Jul 24), the highest level since mid-May and nearly triple the low that was hit in early July, according to health ministry data, which also showed 58 people died due to COVID-19.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on Jul 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.

