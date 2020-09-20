Turkey's COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000

FILE PHOTO: People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar in Istanbul
People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Istanbul, Turkey September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL: The total number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rose above 300,000 on Saturday (Sep 19), the health ministry said, as authorities struggle to contain a resurgence in the outbreak.

The ministry said there were 1,538 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 301,348. The death toll rose by 68 to 7,445.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the government needs to ramp up measures to curb the rise in cases, which has also prompted protests from doctors who say official data underplays the scale of the outbreak.

Source: Reuters

