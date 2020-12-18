Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 243 -health ministry

ISTANBUL: Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll hit a record high of 243 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday, bringing the total so far to 17,364.

Turkey also recorded 27,515 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, down more than 2,000 from a day earlier. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all since Nov 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country has registered 1,955,680 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the data showed.

The government has imposed weekday curfews and full weekend lockdowns to curb the surge in infections. Announcing Thursday's numbers on Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the measures had begun to yield results.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement