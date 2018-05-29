Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin discuss Syria, energy, trade in phone call - source

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin discussed developments in Syria and economic relations especially in the energy sector in a phone call on Tuesday, a source in Erdogan's palace said.

The two leaders expressed content over the progress in Akkuyu nuclear plant and TurkStream pipeline projects, the source said. They also emphasized the importance of using local currencies in bilateral trade.

