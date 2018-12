ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria's Manbij and Idlib areas with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Erdogan said.

Speaking to reporters in Buenos Aires, Erdogan said a U.S. sanctions busting case against the state-owned Turkish lender Halkbank was also discussed during the 50-minute meeting.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Peter Graff)