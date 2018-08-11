Turkey's Erdogan repeats call to Turks to help shore up lira

Turkish President Erdogan addresses parliamentarians from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meetin
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses parliamentarians from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 24, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday (Aug 11) repeated a call on Turks to sell dollars and euros to support the national currency, which has been in free-fall over concerns about the economy and deteriorating ties with the United States.

Speaking to supporters in the northeastern Turkish town of Unye, Erdogan also said it was a pity the United States was choosing Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor on trial in Turkey over terrorism charges - over its strategic NATO ally Ankara.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded the pastor's release, the most pressing of a number of disagreements between Washington and Ankara.

