Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian government forces targeting Idlib could destroy accord - source

World

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone on Saturday an accord aimed at containing the Syrian conflict could be destroyed if Syrian government forces target Idlib province, a Turkish presidential source said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks at a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks at a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 10,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

"President Erdogan stressed that the targeting of civilians in Deraa was worrying and said that if the Damascus regime targeted Idlib in the same way the essence of the Astana accord could be completely destroyed," the source said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

