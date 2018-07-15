Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian government forces targeting Idlib could destroy accord - source

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone on Saturday an accord aimed at containing the Syrian conflict could be destroyed if Syrian government forces target Idlib province, a Turkish presidential source said.

"President Erdogan stressed that the targeting of civilians in Deraa was worrying and said that if the Damascus regime targeted Idlib in the same way the essence of the Astana accord could be completely destroyed," the source said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones)