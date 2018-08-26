Turkey's Erdogan says will bring safety and peace to Syria, Iraq

Turkey's Erdogan says will bring safety and peace to Syria, Iraq

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Sunday to bring peace and safety to Iraq and areas in Syria not under Turkish control, adding that terrorist organisations in the area would be eliminated.

Turkish President Erdogan reviews a guard of honour upon his arrival in the eastern city of Mus
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reviews a guard of honour upon his arrival in the eastern city of Mus, Turkey August 26, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking in the southeastern province of Mus, Erdogan also said the attacks against Turkey were similar to previous attempts to invade Anatolia, warning that such an event would lead to the collapse of surrounding regions.

"Don't forget, Anatolia is a wall and if this wall collapses, there will no longer be a Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Balkans or Caucasus."

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

