Turkey's Erdogan says will bring safety and peace to Syria, Iraq

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Sunday to bring peace and safety to Iraq and areas in Syria not under Turkish control, adding that terrorist organisations in the area would be eliminated.

Speaking in the southeastern province of Mus, Erdogan also said the attacks against Turkey were similar to previous attempts to invade Anatolia, warning that such an event would lead to the collapse of surrounding regions.

"Don't forget, Anatolia is a wall and if this wall collapses, there will no longer be a Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Balkans or Caucasus."

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams)