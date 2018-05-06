Turkey's Erdogan says will carry out new military operations after Syria offensives

ANKARA: Turkey will carry out new military operations along its borders after its two previous offensives into Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"We will not give up on constricting terrorist organisations. We will add new ones to the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations. Our soldiers are ready for new missions," Erdogan said, referring to Turkey's previous operations in Syria.

Advertisement

Erdogan was speaking in Istanbul, where he announced his election manifesto before next month's snap parliamentary and presidential elections.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Adrian Croft)