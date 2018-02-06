Turkey's Erdogan says will not buy foreign defence systems except in emergency

World

Turkey's Erdogan says will not buy foreign defence systems except in emergency

Turkey will not buy defence systems, software or products from abroad except in emergency, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, vowing to develop domestic military designs and systems.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of the ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey January 26, 2018. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Bookmark

ANKARA: Turkey will not buy defence systems, software or products from abroad except in emergency, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, vowing to develop domestic military designs and systems.

Speaking at a meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey was ready to cooperate with foreign defence firms that accepted Ankara's conditions, but that this would not lead to purchases of ready-made systems.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark