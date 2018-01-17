Turkey's Erdogan tells NATO will take all precautions for national security - sources

President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a phone call on Tuesday that Turkey would take all necessary precautions to ensure its national security, presidential sources said.

The U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria has said it was working with the mainly Kurdish YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to set up a new 30,000-strong border force. The move has angered Turkey.

