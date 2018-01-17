Turkey's Erdogan tells NATO will take all precautions for national security - sources

Turkey's Erdogan tells NATO will take all precautions for national security - sources

President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a phone call on Tuesday that Turkey would take all necessary precautions to ensure its national security, presidential sources said.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 16, 2018. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria has said it was working with the mainly Kurdish YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to set up a new 30,000-strong border force. The move has angered Turkey.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

