Turkey's parliament votes to extend emergency rule for three more months - media

The Turkish parliament on Thursday voted in favour of extending a state of emergency imposed shortly after the 2016 coup attempt for a sixth time by another three months, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

ANKARA: The Turkish parliament on Thursday voted in favour of extending a state of emergency imposed shortly after the 2016 coup attempt for a sixth time by another three months, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

The latest extension of the state of emergency means Turkey will have spent a year and a half under emergency rule, under which the president and government are allowed to bypass parliament in passing new laws and suspend rights and freedoms.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)