Turkey's parliament votes to extend emergency rule for three more months - media

The Turkish parliament on Thursday voted in favour of extending a state of emergency imposed shortly after the 2016 coup attempt for a sixth time by another three months, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

FILE PHOTO - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan leaves his seat to address members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The latest extension of the state of emergency means Turkey will have spent a year and a half under emergency rule, under which the president and government are allowed to bypass parliament in passing new laws and suspend rights and freedoms.

The latest extension of the state of emergency means Turkey will have spent a year and a half under emergency rule, under which the president and government are allowed to bypass parliament in passing new laws and suspend rights and freedoms.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

Source: Reuters

