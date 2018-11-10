Turkey's President Erdogan says may meet US President Trump in Paris

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he may meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin/File Photo

ISTANBUL: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he may meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

"When we go to Paris, we will try to secure an opportunity and we will realise a bilateral meeting," Erdogan said ahead of his departure.

