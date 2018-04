ANKARA: Turkey's National Security Council advised to extend the state of emergency introduced in the wake of failed putsch in 2016 for another three more months, the council said on Tuesday.

The extension will likely be approved by parliament. The state of emergency has so far been approved six times since the attempted coup in July 2016.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)