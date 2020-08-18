Turkey's total COVID-19 cases rise to over 250,000: Health ministry

ANKARA: Turkey's total number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 250,000, with 1,233 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Monday, as the death toll from the virus neared 6,000.

The data showed 22 people had died in the past 24 hours in Turkey, bringing the death toll to 5,996, while the total number of recoveries rose to 231,971.

"The majority of new patients can be easily treated. But the spread increases the number of seriously ill patients whose treatment is difficult," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.



