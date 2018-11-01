Turkey says 260,000 Syrians have returned to 'Euphrates Shield' operation area

ANKARA: A total of 260,000 Syrian nationals have returned to a swathe of land in northern Syria where Turkey carried out a cross-border operation dubbed "Euphrates Shield", Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Akar also said Turkey's operations in northern Iraq would continue until what he described as the terrorist threat to Turkish territory ended. He was speaking after a week of airstrikes in the area that have targeted Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by Sarah Dadouch and Gareth Jones)