Turkey says aims to make progress in EU membership process

Turkey aims to make progress in its European Union membership process, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as president with new executive powers.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a press conference
FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Speaking to members of his ministry after keeping his position in Erdogan's new cabinet, Cavusoglu also said the foreign ministry would merge with Turkey's EU Affairs Ministry to carry out work "under one roof".

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

