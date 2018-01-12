Turkey says citizens travelling to United States face risk of arbitrary arrest

Turkey says citizens travelling to United States face risk of arbitrary arrest

ANKARA: Turkey's foreign ministry said Turkish citizens travelling to the United States face the risk of arbitrary arrest, saying they should revise travel plans and take precautions if they do decide to travel.

Earlier this month, a US jury found a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran evade US sanctions in a case which has strained diplomatic relations between the NATO allies and which Turkey has dismissed as politically motivated.

In a travel warning statement on its website dated Jan 11, the ministry also said there had been an increase in terror attacks and violent incidents in the United States recently.

Source: Reuters

