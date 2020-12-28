Turkey says delivery of Sinovac vaccines postponed due to COVID-19 case in Beijing customs

ANKARA: The delivery of the first shipment of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine from China to Turkey has been postponed "1-2 days" due to a case of the coronavirus in Beijing customs, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday (Dec 27).

Turkey has agreed to purchase 50 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac and was expecting the first delivery of 3 million doses on Monday. It will also procure 4.5 million doses of the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pifzer, with an option to get 30 million more doses later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Due to the COVID-19 alarm in Beijing and a COVID-19 case at the Beijing customs, mobility at customs has been temporarily suspended. For this reason, the arrival of our vaccines, which were supposed to depart after customs operations, will be late by 1-2 days," Koca said on Twitter.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram