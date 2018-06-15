Turkey says its air strikes kill 26 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

ISTANBUL: The Turkish military said on Friday air strikes its forces carried out killed 26 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq's Qandil mountain region on June 12, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

The PKK, which has fought a decades-old insurgency against the state in southeastern Turkey, has bases in the Qandil region. President Tayyip Erdogan recently vowed to "drain the terror swamp" in Qandil.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, editing by Larry King)