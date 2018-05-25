Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from US sanctions

ANKARA: Turkey will take every initiative to protect its firms from U.S. sanctions, Ankara's foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, a day after the United States imposed sanctions on several Iranian and Turkish companies in a move targeting Iranian airlines.

Hami Aksoy also told a news conference that Turkey had fulfilled all requirements to procure Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets from the United States and that Ankara expected all sides to carry out their responsibilities.

A U.S. Senate committee passed its version of a US$716 billion defence policy bill on Thursday, including a measure to prevent Turkey from purchasing the F-35 jets.

