Turkey says Trump's comments on Khashoggi show he will turn blind eye to killing
ANKARA: United States President Donald Trump's comments on the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi show that he will turn a blind to the incident no matter what, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday (Nov 23).
On Tuesday, Trump vowed to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia despite saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have known about the plan to murder Khashoggi last month.
Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu also said the United States had not informed Turkey of an audio recording regarding Khashoggi's killing, a day after after a Turkish daily reported that the CIA was in possession of a recording in which the Crown Prince ordered to "silence Khashoggi".
He also said there was no reason President Tayyip Erdogan and the crown prince could not meet during a visit to Argentina for the G20 summit, adding the final decision was Erdogan's.