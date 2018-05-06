Turkey says will retaliate if US halts weapons sales

Turkey will retaliate if the United States halts weapons sales to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said a proposal by lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives to temporarily halt weapons sales, including F-35 jets, to Turkey was wrong, illogical and not fitting of the alliance between the NATO allies.

U.S. lawmakers released details on Friday of a US$717 billion annual defence policy bill, including efforts to compete with Russia and China and the measure on weapons sales to Turkey.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Source: Reuters

