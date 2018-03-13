Turkey seeks life in prison for US pastor over 2016 failed coup - Dogan news agency

ANKARA: A Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday requested life imprisonment for detained American pastor Andrew Brunson over alleged links to a failed coup attempt in 2016, the private Dogan news agency said.

Last year President Tayyip Erdogan had suggested that Turkey could free Brunson if the United States handed over a Fethulla Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Ankara blames for the attempted military putsch.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)