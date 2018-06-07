Turkey suspends migrant readmission deal with Greece - Hurriyet

Turkey has suspended its migrant readmission deal with Greece, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet daily, days after Greece released from prison four Turkish soldiers who fled there after the 2016 attempted coup.

Cavusoglu was cited as saying the move was "unacceptable". On Monday, the four soldiers were released after an order extending their custody expired. A decision on their asylum applications is still pending.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)