Turkey tells Greece it must take necessary measures to decrease tension in Aegean Sea

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a phone call on Tuesday that Greece needed to take steps to decrease tension in the Aegean sea, a source from the Turkish prime minister's office said.

FILE PHOTO - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shakes hand with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim after a joint news conference at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ISTANBUL: Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a phone call on Tuesday that Greece needed to take steps to decrease tension in the Aegean sea, a source from the Turkish prime minister's office said.

Relations between the two neighbours have become strained due to a dispute over resources in the eastern Mediterranean and vessels from the two sides colliding near disputed islands.

