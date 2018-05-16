Turkey tells Israel's envoy to Istanbul to return to Israel "for some time"- Anadolu

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has told Israel's consul general in Istanbul to return to Israel "for some time", state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday, after Israeli forces killed more than 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border.

A Palestinian demonstrator carries a tire as others take cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Ministry officials were not available to comment. On Tuesday, the ministry made a similar call to Israel's ambassador to Ankara. Turkey has been a vocal critic of the violence in Gaza and the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Daren Butler)

Source: Reuters

