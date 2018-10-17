Turkey tells Pompeo it can easily clear Syria's Manbij of Kurdish YPG - minister

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Turkey could easily clear northern Syria's Manbij of the Kurdish YPG militia if the United States failed to do so, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Ankara following a meeting with Pompeo, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the United States accepted that the agreement with Turkey to clear Manbij of the YPG had been delayed. Erdogan met Pompeo earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)