Turkey to prioritise EU reforms, expects to see results - foreign minister

World

Turkey to prioritise EU reforms, expects to see results - foreign minister

Turkey will prioritise reforms linked to its European Union accession process in the coming period and expects to see results from its efforts, including on the issue of visa liberalisation, its foreign minister said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu looks on during a news conference with Russia&apos;s counterpart
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu looks on during a news conference with Russia's counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bookmark

ANKARA: Turkey will prioritise reforms linked to its European Union accession process in the coming period and expects to see results from its efforts, including on the issue of visa liberalisation, its foreign minister said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference that Turkey will work on accelerating political reforms, focusing on the judiciary, freedoms and fundamental rights.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark