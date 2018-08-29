Turkey to prioritise EU reforms, expects to see results - foreign minister

Turkey will prioritise reforms linked to its European Union accession process in the coming period and expects to see results from its efforts, including on the issue of visa liberalisation, its foreign minister said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference that Turkey will work on accelerating political reforms, focusing on the judiciary, freedoms and fundamental rights.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)