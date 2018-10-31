Turkey to produce long-range air defence missiles, Erdogan says

Turkey to produce long-range air defence missiles, Erdogan says

Turkey has started work on making its first domestically produced long-range air defence missile system and the first delivery is planned for 2021, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 30, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL: Turkey has started work on making its first domestically produced long-range air defence missile system and the first delivery is planned for 2021, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turkey is also purchasing S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia. State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying last week that the installation of the S-400 missile system would begin in October, 2019.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

