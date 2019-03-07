Turkey will never go back from S-400 deal with Russia: Erdogan

ANKARA: Turkey will never turn back from a deal to purchase S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday (Mar 6), adding that Ankara may subsequently look into buying S-500 systems.

Washington has previously warned that procuring the S-400 systems from Russia could jeopardise defence industry deals between the NATO allies, and this week decided to end preferential trade with Turkey.

In an interview with broadcaster Kanal 24, Erdogan also said that the United States should not try to discipline Turkey though trade measures, adding that Turkey had its own measures prepared.

