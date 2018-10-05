Turkey will not leave Syria until Syrian people have an election, Erdogan says

World

Turkey will not leave Syria until the Syrian people hold an election, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts as he addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Pa
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts as he addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

"Whenever the Syrian people hold an election, we will leave Syria to its owners after they hold their elections," Erdogan said at a forum in Istanbul.

Erdogan agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month to set up a demilitarised zone between rebel and government fighters in northern Syria. It also has a presence in the northwest Afrin region and further east, around Jarablus.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan)

Source: Reuters

