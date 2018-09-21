Turkish, Russian, Iranian ministers to discuss Syria in New York - Anadolu

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold a meeting in New York to discuss Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency on Friday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu salutes to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meet
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu salutes to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Turkey and Russia announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib region.

Cavusoglu is expected to join President Tayyip Erdogan in attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York next week.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

Source: Reuters

