Turkish, US foreign ministers hold phone call - Turkish diplomatic source

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with his U.S. couterpart Mike Pompeo on Tuesday at the request of the U.S. side, a Turkish diplomatic source said, amid a bitter row between the two NATO allies.

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu looks on during a news conference with Russia&apos;s counterpart
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu looks on during a news conference with Russia's counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over the fate of a U.S. evangelical pastor being tried in Turkey for terrorism charges that he denies. The row has sent Turkey's lira plunging and both sides have imposed import tariffs.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

