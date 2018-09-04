Turkish, US foreign ministers hold phone call - Turkish diplomatic source

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with his U.S. couterpart Mike Pompeo on Tuesday at the request of the U.S. side, a Turkish diplomatic source said, amid a bitter row between the two NATO allies.

Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over the fate of a U.S. evangelical pastor being tried in Turkey for terrorism charges that he denies. The row has sent Turkey's lira plunging and both sides have imposed import tariffs.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)