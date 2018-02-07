Turkish court jails 64 for life over 2016 coup attempt - Anadolu

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced 64 military personnel to life in prison for involvement in a failed military coup in July 2016, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

One hundred other defendants were acquitted, reports said.

The indictment said leaders of the coup had flown unsuspecting military academy students to a military headquarters to confront civilians opposing the coup attempt, Anadolu said.

